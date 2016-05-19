FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 19, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- EgyptAir said one of its aircraft disappeared early Thursday while flying from Paris to Cairo with 66 people aboard. (on.wsj.com/1Vawc1j)

- Bayer AG has approached Monsanto Co about a takeover that would fuse two of the world's largest suppliers of crop seeds and pesticides, the companies said.(on.wsj.com/1Vawq8K)

- Theranos Inc has told federal health regulators that the company voided two years of results from its Edison blood-testing devices, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VawdlV)

- Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday listed 11 candidates he would consider to fill the vacancy at the Supreme Court, a move aimed at easing concerns on the right about his commitment to conservative judges. (on.wsj.com/1VawjtU) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.