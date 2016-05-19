PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- EgyptAir said one of its aircraft disappeared early Thursday while flying from Paris to Cairo with 66 people aboard. (on.wsj.com/1Vawc1j)

- Bayer AG has approached Monsanto Co about a takeover that would fuse two of the world's largest suppliers of crop seeds and pesticides, the companies said.(on.wsj.com/1Vawq8K)

- Theranos Inc has told federal health regulators that the company voided two years of results from its Edison blood-testing devices, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1VawdlV)

- Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Wednesday listed 11 candidates he would consider to fill the vacancy at the Supreme Court, a move aimed at easing concerns on the right about his commitment to conservative judges. (on.wsj.com/1VawjtU) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)