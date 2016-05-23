FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23
May 23, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Quarrels have broken out behind the scenes of Anthem Inc's $48-billion proposed acquisition of Cigna Corp as the health insurers seek regulatory approval for their landmark deal, according to a series of letters reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. (on.wsj.com/1s3VjYo)

- Gannett Co is signaling it could abandon a bid to acquire Tribune Publishing Co if not enough Tribune shareholders indicate their support for the proposed takeover at the company's annual meeting. (on.wsj.com/1s3UQFz)

- Months of tension over the fate of Sumner Redstone's $40 billion media empire erupted into open warfare over the weekend, as two of the mogul's longtime lieutenants were told they were removed as stewards of his holdings in Viacom Inc and CBS Corp. (on.wsj.com/1s3V6V3)

- Republicans have rallied behind Donald Trump in the weeks since he effectively clinched his party's presidential nomination, helping him narrow Democrat Hillary Clinton's once double-digit lead to just 3 percentage points, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll shows. (on.wsj.com/1s3VOlh) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
