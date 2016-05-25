FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co plans to spin off most of its technology services operations and merge them with those of Computer Sciences Corp., in an $8.5-billion transaction that marks HP Enterprise's latest adjustment to a shifting landscape that is roiling the market for corporate technology. (on.wsj.com/1U8f1s4)

- Eurozone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund patched together a deal in the early hours of Wednesday that clears the way for fresh loans for Greece and sets out how the country could get debt relief in the future. (on.wsj.com/1U8exSJ)

- A real estate firm that has been a favored investment of Tennessee Republican Senator Bob Corker is under investigation by federal law enforcement officials for alleged accounting fraud, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1U8eQx2)

- Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Tuesday she has decided to seek the death penalty for Dylann Roof, a white man charged with killing nine parishioners at a black church in Charleston, S.C., last year. (on.wsj.com/1U8eKFB) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
