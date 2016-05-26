FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 26
May 26, 2016

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server and her lax record keeping while secretary of state violated the department's policies, an independent watchdog said, a rebuke that keeps the issue alive as she campaigns for president. (on.wsj.com/1WkWoYk)

- Twitter Inc on Wednesday confirmed it is curtailing an advertisement effort that encouraged people to purchase products from merchants without leaving the social-media service. (on.wsj.com/25iWph3)

- Eleven states, led by Texas, are suing the Obama administration over a new policy saying public schools must let transgender students use the bathroom of their choice - calling the directive "a massive social experiment" running roughshod over "common-sense policies", according to the complaint. (on.wsj.com/1WkWvDf)

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
