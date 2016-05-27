PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump on Thursday secured the delegates he needs to become the Republican Party's presidential nominee, and immediately showed what an unpredictable general-election candidate he will be. (on.wsj.com/1Z50kdQ)

- A federal jury found that Google's use of Oracle Corp's Java software in its mobile products didn't violate copyright law, a verdict cheered by many in Silicon Valley who believe it will protect how they write and use software. (on.wsj.com/1Z50vG0)

- Sears Holdings Corp is losing its finance chief, as the company remains mired in red ink and explores strategic alternatives for some of its most-prized brands. (on.wsj.com/1Z51nKE)

- LendingClub Corp is in talks with Citigroup Inc about the New York bank buying or providing financing for future loans made by the online platform, people familiar with the discussions said. (on.wsj.com/1Z51N3E) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)