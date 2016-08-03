PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 3

Aug 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- America's biggest companies logged a fourth straight quarter of shrinking profits and tepid sales, as weakness from energy companies and lower business investment more than offset U.S. consumer strength. on.wsj.com/2aNXVG2

- The Obama administration secretly organized an airlift of $400 million worth of cash to Iran that coincided with the January release of four Americans detained in Tehran, according to U.S. and European officials and congressional staff briefed on the operation afterward. on.wsj.com/2ayjkOU

- Top executives at Riverstone Holdings LLC, one of the world's largest energy investment firms, face the prospect of returning more than $300 million of profits they made from investments before the oil bust erased those gains, according to securities filings and people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2agXrb3

- Donald Trump is confronting the roughest patch of his presidential campaign, with even some of his strongest supporters urging him to shift gears and focus more on policy than personality. on.wsj.com/2ak7G9R