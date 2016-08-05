FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 5
August 5, 2016 / 4:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Belgian financial investigators looking into recent terror plots have discovered a disturbing trend: Some of the suspects were collecting welfare benefits until shortly before they carried out their attacks. on.wsj.com/2aUCB1P

- U.S. officials don't expect to extradite an imam Turkey blames for masterminding a failed coup because they aren't convinced by the evidence Ankara has presented and are troubled by threatening public statements from Turkish officials, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/2aMryoO

- Two months after the European Central Bank started buying corporate bonds, the Bank of England said Thursday that it would adopt a similar strategy. It will buy as much as 10 billion pounds ($13.13 billion) of UK corporate debt starting in September as part of a larger package of stimulus measures, including 60 billion pounds of additional government-bond purchases. on.wsj.com/2aXBEX1

- Republican Donald Trump showed signs that he is trying to get his campaign back on track amid a series of recent missteps, as a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll found Democrat Hillary Clinton opening a 9-point lead nationally over the New York businessman. on.wsj.com/2aMMY5k ($1 = 0.7615 pounds) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

