PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 10

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Canadian film and television producer and distributor Entertainment One Ltd has rejected a takeover offer from U.K. broadcaster ITV PLC after the two sides could not agree on a price, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2aKAj6d

- Facebook Inc is going to start forcing ads to appear for all users of its desktop website, even if they use ad-blocking software. The social network said it will change the way advertising is loaded into its desktop website to make its ad units considerably more difficult for ad blockers to detect. on.wsj.com/2aKz32V

- Investors are pressuring the Ratner family to loosen their grip on their nearly 100-year-old property empire, which owns high-profile urban properties such as the New York Times headquarters. on.wsj.com/2aKzF8G

- Procter & Gamble Co, the biggest advertising spender in the world, will move away from ads on Facebook that target specific consumers, concluding that the practice has limited effectiveness. on.wsj.com/2aKBpij (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)