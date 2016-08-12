FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 12
#Market News
August 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The European Union's antitrust authority opened a full-blown investigation into the proposed merger of Dow Chemical Co and DuPont, which could require the companies to make bigger concessions to clear their blockbuster deal. on.wsj.com/2aPKYwu

- Macy's Inc said it would close 100 stores, admitting that some locations were worth more as real estate than retail outlets as shoppers continue to spend more online and at discount chains. on.wsj.com/2aPLqe8

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co agreed to pay about $275 million to buy Silicon Graphics International Corp, a once-influential pioneer in computing hardware that wound up settling into a small industry niche. on.wsj.com/2aPM7E4

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
