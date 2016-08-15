FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 15
August 15, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - August 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two websites whose operators are believed to have ties to the Russian government now serve as portals for leaking sensitive information about the Democratic Party and its supporters. on.wsj.com/2bw1cut

- Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in Milwaukee on Sunday and activated the state's National Guard, a day after violence erupted in the city spurred by the fatal police shooting of an armed man following a traffic stop. on.wsj.com/2bw2ZQ7

- Google parent Alphabet Inc is rethinking its high-speed internet business after initial rollouts proved more expensive and time consuming than anticipated, a stark contrast to the fanfare that greeted its launch six years ago. on.wsj.com/2bhBuW8

- Private-equity firm TPG has agreed to buy cable-television providers RCN and Grande Communications for about $2.25 billion including debt. on.wsj.com/2bwkU9x (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)

