PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump's mixed signals about easing his plan to deport all illegal immigrants are dividing his closest allies and prompting warnings he could lose core supporters if he abandons the signature issue of his campaign. on.wsj.com/2bEaJea

- Blackstone Group said Thursday that it has agreed to invest $1.5 billion in a pair of drilling deals in West Texas. One came about after the New York investment firm early this year lost out to a big oil company bidding on about 12,000 acres south of New Mexico. on.wsj.com/2bLpCxc

- Growth in overall health-care spending is slowing, but middle-class families' share of the tab is getting larger, squeezing households already feeling stretched financially. Overall, health-care spending across the economy reached 18.2 percent of gross domestic product as of June, up from 13.3 percent in 2000, according to Altarum Institute, a health research group. on.wsj.com/2bjY70H

- Most of Volkswagen AG's diesel-powered vehicles on U.S. roads can't be retrofitted to fully comply with air-pollution regulations, though its larger vehicles likely can, an attorney for the company said on Thursday. The company is close to offering regulators a fix for the larger vehicles. on.wsj.com/2bDbgwP

- Presidential contenders Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump delivered searing indictments of one another, trading charges of racism and corruption, and setting the tone for a bitter fight until the November election. on.wsj.com/2bR4FzN

- The messaging service WhatsApp will start sharing phone numbers and other user data with Facebook Inc, a moneymaking strategy that strays from its promise that little would change when the app was acquired by the social network in 2014. on.wsj.com/2blz47q (Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)