- Americans are starting to fight back against a wave of insurance-price increases on decades-old life policies. At least a half-dozen lawsuits have been filed in federal courts against insurers including Aegon NV's Transamerica unit and Legal & General Group Plc's Banner Life. on.wsj.com/2bH0Ct8

- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is seeking a buyer for its software unit in a deal that could be valued at as much as $10 billion, a person familiar with the situation said, the latest in a series of moves by the big-name technology vendor to narrow its focus. on.wsj.com/2bXwZo2

- Donald Trump's meeting on Wednesday with Mexico's president was weeks in the making, but the GOP candidate changed his subsequent immigration speech at last minute after Enrique Pena Nieto said his nation wouldn't pay for a border wall. on.wsj.com/2cdCWcq

- China's Ministry of Commerce said Friday it has opened an investigation into Didi Chuxing Technology Co's acquisition of Uber Technologies Inc's China business, after it received questions over whether the ride-hailing deal complied with the nation's antitrust law. on.wsj.com/2cicajn

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc plans to cut about 7,000 back-office store jobs around the country, a sign that the retailer's effort to make its cavernous stores more efficient is also changing the face of its workforce. on.wsj.com/2bWp4Hl

- U.S. retailers, bracing for a blow as they stock up for the crucial holiday sales season, asked the government to step in and help resolve a growing crisis caused by the near-collapse of South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co, one of the world's largest container shipping companies. on.wsj.com/2bFvsO4