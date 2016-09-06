FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 6
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Suspected ringleaders of Malaysia's 1MDB scandal allegedly cultivated bank executives, pressed compliance officers and obsessed about secrecy. on.wsj.com/2cCq8kJ

- Apple Inc on Wednesday will introduce new versions of its flagship smartphone, but they likely won't include the kind of significant new features that Apple consumers have come to expect every other year. on.wsj.com/2c0i4EC

- Thousands of pages of Hillary Clinton's official records are set to be released in coming weeks, testing the Democratic presidential candidate as she looks to maintain her advantage in the final two months of the campaign. on.wsj.com/2cmjUkn

- Bayer AG raised its offer to buy Monsanto Co and create a new global leader in seeds and pesticides, though the German firm said the higher price depended on achieving a "negotiated transaction." on.wsj.com/2cfkJOu

- High-yield corporate bonds have been a hot investment in 2016. Now, some investors are fretting that the debt may have gotten too popular. on.wsj.com/2c758iM

- Growing populist forces shook Europe's pillar of stability this weekend, as an unprecedented defeat for Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives in Germany signaled more political tumult across the continent. on.wsj.com/2cmm5V1

- General Motors Co settled the final two ignition-switch cases slated for trial in a New York federal court this year, moving the Detroit auto maker closer to clearing remaining legal hurdles stemming from a safety defect linked to 124 deaths. on.wsj.com/2c63ZI7 (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.