a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 9
September 9, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- North Korea conducted a fifth nuclear test hours after President Barack Obama wrapped up a tour of Asia, highlighting the U.S.'s struggle to rein in the rising threat from dictator Kim Jong Un. on.wsj.com/2cdV1Zr

- U.S. executives contend Liu Zhongtian, founder of aluminum conglomerate China Zhongwang Holdings, used a factory in Mexico to game global trade; Liu denies the accusation. on.wsj.com/2ccVucb

- Wells Fargo & Co was slapped with a $185 million fine Thursday for "widespread illegal" sales practices that included opening as many as two million deposit and credit-card accounts without customers' knowledge, federal and local authorities said. on.wsj.com/2cJ3KWx

- U.S. air-safety regulators have taken the unusual step of singling out Samsung Electronics Co's Galaxy Note 7 smartphone as a potential airborne fire hazard, urging passengers to avoid using the devices entirely on board airliners, dealing another blow to the technology giant's smartphone recovery efforts. on.wsj.com/2cb8aRf

- U.S. military forces tried but failed to rescue two civilian hostages in Afghanistan in a raid launched last month under presidential authority, the Pentagon said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2bXP7ha

- Hillary Clinton's campaign, heavy on attacks against Donald Trump, has concluded that it hasn't done enough to telegraph a positive message, and plans a series of speeches aimed at defining her vision for the presidency. on.wsj.com/2cwcw5T (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
