FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 12
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 12, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton's campaign said Sunday she had been diagnosed with pneumonia and would cancel a planned two-day swing through California, hours after the Democratic presidential nominee abruptly left a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York for what her aides described as her feeling "overheated." on.wsj.com/2c2Mu8Z

- China's concerns about Venezuela's debt and the safety of expatriates there have prompted emergency meetings between the Chinese envoy and state companies. on.wsj.com/2conexu

- Hundreds gathered in lower Manhattan Sunday morning to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, and to honor the thousands of people who lost their lives. on.wsj.com/2chUGEz

- Islamic State terrorists now use a mix of encrypted chat apps, face-to-face meetings, written notes and misdirection, all of which leave few electronic clues for Western intelligence agencies. on.wsj.com/2cbMERD

- With less than four weeks until Florida officials start mailing ballots to voters, the race in the nation's biggest swing state is shaping up to be a defining test of political enthusiasm versus traditional organization. on.wsj.com/2cPoeJo

- Investors who had bet heavily on calm seas ahead were jolted Friday as prices of stocks, bonds, oil and gold all slid amid mounting concerns over the willingness and ability of central banks to prop up markets. on.wsj.com/2chRyqL

- A major financial scandal swirling around the Malaysian prime minister is drawing fresh attention to his glamorous wife, Rosmah Mansor, who newly revealed documents show has racked up at least $6 million in credit card charges in recent years -despite having no known source of income beyond her husband's salary. on.wsj.com/2c3rNOW (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.