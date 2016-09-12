Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Hillary Clinton's campaign said Sunday she had been diagnosed with pneumonia and would cancel a planned two-day swing through California, hours after the Democratic presidential nominee abruptly left a 9/11 memorial ceremony in New York for what her aides described as her feeling "overheated." on.wsj.com/2c2Mu8Z

- China's concerns about Venezuela's debt and the safety of expatriates there have prompted emergency meetings between the Chinese envoy and state companies. on.wsj.com/2conexu

- Hundreds gathered in lower Manhattan Sunday morning to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, and to honor the thousands of people who lost their lives. on.wsj.com/2chUGEz

- Islamic State terrorists now use a mix of encrypted chat apps, face-to-face meetings, written notes and misdirection, all of which leave few electronic clues for Western intelligence agencies. on.wsj.com/2cbMERD

- With less than four weeks until Florida officials start mailing ballots to voters, the race in the nation's biggest swing state is shaping up to be a defining test of political enthusiasm versus traditional organization. on.wsj.com/2cPoeJo

- Investors who had bet heavily on calm seas ahead were jolted Friday as prices of stocks, bonds, oil and gold all slid amid mounting concerns over the willingness and ability of central banks to prop up markets. on.wsj.com/2chRyqL

- A major financial scandal swirling around the Malaysian prime minister is drawing fresh attention to his glamorous wife, Rosmah Mansor, who newly revealed documents show has racked up at least $6 million in credit card charges in recent years -despite having no known source of income beyond her husband's salary. on.wsj.com/2c3rNOW (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)