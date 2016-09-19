Sept 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Three violent attacks over the weekend in the U.S. that
left almost 40 people injured remained shrouded in questions,
but together they fueled growing fears among authorities about
terror assaults by small groups, lone wolves or simply deranged
individuals. on.wsj.com/2cBaB4U
- Veteran winners dominated top categories at the 68th Emmy
Awards, underscoring the institution's challenge in keeping up
with a television landscape that has changed rapidly in recent
years. on.wsj.com/2cBabvp
- Koch Industries Inc, a conglomerate owned and
run by conservative billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch,
is making a push into the household-cleaner business, taking aim
at industry stalwarts such as Procter & Gamble Co and
Clorox Co. on.wsj.com/2cBau9m
- The cease-fire in Syria was in jeopardy on Sunday as
clashes escalated the day after the U.S.-led coalition targeting
Islamic State mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian government
forces in an airstrike. on.wsj.com/2cB9D8O
- The leader of the union representing auto workers in
Canada said thousands of factory employees will strike at two
General Motors Co plants if the sides miss a Monday night
deadline for a new contract, threatening to disrupt the supply
of engines that go into the company's sport-utility vehicles. on.wsj.com/2cBb6f4
- The Federal Aviation Administration appears poised to take
on a new role some agency officials have coveted for years:
serving as traffic cops in space. on.wsj.com/2cBaCG8
- Aubrey McClendon's fine wine collection sold for $8.4
million over the weekend, as bidders from the late oilman's home
state helped the auction exceed expectations. on.wsj.com/2cBbcDK
- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is expanding job cuts in
its prolonged battle to boost profitability at the struggling
British engine maker. Rolls-Royce said Sunday that it would shed
200 more management roles through a buyout program. on.wsj.com/2cBaw0X
- OPEC members damped expectations over the weekend for an
agreement to limit crude-oil output this month, as new pledges
of increased production from several countries threatened to
render any pact meaningless. on.wsj.com/2cBavKC
- In a case that shook Albuquerque, two former police
officers are scheduled to stand trial this week for the 2014
shooting death of a mentally ill homeless man. on.wsj.com/2cBbPxc
- Salesforce.com Inc said it would embed artificial
intelligence technology into its software for salespeople,
making it the latest in a gaggle of companies racing to enhance
workplace tools with human-like abilities. The company will
demonstrate the new software at its annual user conference next
month in San Francisco. on.wsj.com/2cBaZQZ
- As it grapples with a massive global smartphone recall
that is estimated to cost more than $1 billion, Samsung
Electronics Co is moving swiftly to sell stakes in
other technology companies to raise cash. The world's biggest
smartphone maker said Sunday it has sold shares in
computer-drive maker Seagate Technology PLC, chip maker
Rambus Inc, Dutch semiconductor-equipment maker ASML
Holding NV and Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp
. on.wsj.com/2cBbDxF
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)