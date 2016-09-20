Sept 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The U.S. authorities, aided by technology, tips and luck,
wrapped up a tension-filled weekend with the arrest of a man
suspected of setting off homemade bombs in New York and New
Jersey that injured 29 people. on.wsj.com/2cDByBF
- National-security concerns lurched back to the forefront
of the 2016 presidential race as Democrat Hillary Clinton and
Republican Donald Trump battled over policy and fitness to lead
after the series of weekend bombings in the New York City area.
on.wsj.com/2cDAT34
- The U.S. and China are targeting the finances of Hongxiang
Industrial Development Co, headed by a Communist Party member,
who the Obama administration believes has played a role in
aiding North Korea's nuclear programme. on.wsj.com/2cDBHoH
- Tesla Motors Inc said its proposal for about $2.3
billion merger with SolarCity Corp could be delayed by
shareholder lawsuits, adding to uncertainty for the
cash-strapped home solar power company, which is selling assets
and cutting costs until the deal can close. on.wsj.com/2cDBOAw
- A South Korean bankruptcy court ordered Hanjin Shipping Co
to return the ships it charters back to their owners
and to sell as many of its own ships as possible, in the
strongest signal yet that the debt-ridden Korean carrier will be
either liquidated or turned into a much smaller company. on.wsj.com/2cDBSjY
- The Obama administration said companies developing
driverless cars should adopt a series of government
recommendations to certify their vehicles are ready for the U.S.
roads, a policy aimed at front-running possible conflicting
local rules and potentially reducing traffic fatalities. on.wsj.com/2cDCu97
- Samsung Electronics Co sought to distance
fresh reports of phone combustions in China from its global
recall Monday, saying that for at least one case, it believed
the fire began outside the phone. on.wsj.com/2cDB922
- FedEx Corp said its will raise shipping rates
starting next year, including an average increase of 3.9 percent
at its air-shipping Express division and 4.9 percent for its
ground and home-delivery services. on.wsj.com/2cDCpSV
- GoPro Inc unveiled two new cameras and its first
drone - launches that are expected to test whether the
action-camera maker can jump-start growth. on.wsj.com/2cDBZfs
- Kmart is closing another 64 locations, according to a
person familiar with the matter, as the struggling department
store chain continues to shrink its footprint. on.wsj.com/2cDC82y
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)