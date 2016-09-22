Sept 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A person was shot and an officer was injured during a second night of protests following the fatal police shooting of a black man Tuesday. The man shot downtown just after 8 pm was shot by a civilian, according to the city of Charlotte. on.wsj.com/2daLilK

- The U.S. Federal Reserve left short-term interest rates unchanged Wednesday but signaled it still expected to raise them before year-end, reaching a temporary truce among officials divided over when to withdraw financial stimulus from the economy. (on.wsj.com/2daLhhr)

- Mylan NV Chief Executive Heather Bresch faced tough questioning Wednesday from Republicans and Democrats in Congress probing price increases for the EpiPen allergy treatment. Bresch told a House committee that the company profited far less than the nearly $609 list price for a pack of two might suggest, making $100 a pack after rebates and other costs. on.wsj.com/2daKiOm

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman and his firm, Omega Advisors Inc, of insider trading, on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2daNkC2

- Hillary Clinton is maintaining her edge over Republican rival Donald Trump despite recent campaign setbacks, but the 2016 presidential race continues to tighten going into the homestretch, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll has found. on.wsj.com/2daKOf5

- Viacom said on Wednesday that its interim CEO Tom Dooley will depart a month and a half later than originally planned after he was tapped for the role as part of a deal in August to settle a drawn-out power struggle between the company's controlling shareholder and its board and management team. on.wsj.com/2daLj8Y

- Apple Inc, which is working to build an electric car, has held talks about investing in British sports-car maker McLaren Technology Group, according to a person familiar with the matter, but McLaren denies any talks are ongoing. on.wsj.com/2daKQno

- Facebook Inc's Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan on Wednesday committed to invest more than $3 billion during the next decade to build technology that can speed up research on disease. on.wsj.com/2daKNrQ

