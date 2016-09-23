PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 23

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Yahoo Inc is blaming "state-sponsored" hackers for what may be the largest-ever theft of personal user data. The internet company, which has agreed to sell its core business to Verizon Communications Inc, said Thursday that hackers penetrated its network in late 2014 and stole personal data on more than 500 million users. on.wsj.com/2cQ5pKB

- Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton wants to levy a 65 percent tax on the largest estates, up from 40 percent now, and make it harder for wealthy people to pass appreciated assets on to their heirs without paying taxes. on.wsj.com/2cQ5AFJ

- Big ad buyers and marketers are upset with Facebook Inc after learning the tech giant vastly overestimated average viewing time for video ads on its platform for two years, according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2cQ78iO

- The police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was charged with first-degree manslaughter on Thursday, less than a week after the incident, which was caught on two widely circulated police videos. on.wsj.com/2cQ76aU

- Danish shipping-and-oil giant AP Moeller - Maersk A/S on Thursday said it would split its operations into two separate divisions focused on transport and energy as it battles one of the worst shipping down-cycles and a historic oil-price rout. on.wsj.com/2cQ5VYS

- Tesla Motors Inc filed a suit Thursday after Michigan denied it a license to open a store to sell directly to customers, saying a state law violates its constitutional rights and protects hometown rivals, such as General Motors Co. on.wsj.com/2cQ6ulp

- "Monster Trucks" won't hit theaters for four months, but it appears to have already driven Paramount Pictures off course. Viacom Inc's movie studio took the unusual step Wednesday of announcing a $115 million impairment charge "related to the expected performance of an unreleased film". Analysts quickly zeroed in on "Monster Trucks," a Jan. 13 release about a teenager who discovers a creature that gives his pickup special powers. on.wsj.com/2cQ6txY

- Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc is teaming up with Dalian Wanda Group to help market its films in China, a move that could help Sony boost box-office returns and strengthen Dalian Wanda's profile in the movie business. on.wsj.com/2cQ6uC3

- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC boss Warren East is replacing his finance chief in a move that amplifies the scale of the shake up under way at the British aircraft-engine makers after a series of profit setbacks and a dividend cut. Rolls-Royce's chief executive is bringing in Stephen Daintith, 52, to replace current Chief Financial Officer David Smith who is set to leave the company next year after a transition period. on.wsj.com/2cQ6LVE