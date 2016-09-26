FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 26
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Canadian auto workers' union won approval for a new four-year contract with General Motors Co, clearing the way for $544 million in investments by GM. on.wsj.com/2cvr9Ft

- Hyundai Motor Co plants in South Korea faced the first complete strike by unionized workers in more than a decade on Monday, putting the automaker's sales targets at risk. on.wsj.com/2cvtpwi

- Singapore's BandLab Technologies Ltd has purchased a 49 percent stake in Rolling Stone, including the magazine and its digital assets. The investment does not include ownership in Rolling Stone's corporate parent, Wenner Media LLC. on.wsj.com/2cvtAYq

- Golf legend Arnold Palmer died on Sunday at the age of 87. on.wsj.com/2cvt9gU

- Two women suspected of planning an attack in France were detained by police in the southern French city of Nice. on.wsj.com/2cvtoZ6 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.