FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 27
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin is in discussions to buy Dick Clark Productions at a valuation of about $1 billion through his Dalian Wanda Group. on.wsj.com/2dnD129

- Pfizer Inc said it would remain a single company, deciding not to split into one business focused on patent protected drugs and another on older products. on.wsj.com/2dnCEF1

- Lands End Inc chief executive Federica Marchionni stepped down from her role after 19 months on the job in which she tried to fashion broad changes at the catalog retailer. on.wsj.com/2dnE0Q9

- Walt Disney Co emerged as another potential bidder for Twitter Inc on Monday as the company struggles with sluggish growth. on.wsj.com/2dnFppB

- Mylan NV clarified the profit it said it made from its EpiPen drug days after the House members asked the company's chief executive to justify the injector's steep price hikes. on.wsj.com/2dnHge0

- Rice Energy Inc agreed to buy shale driller Vantage Energy for about $2.7 billion, including debt. on.wsj.com/2dnERjN (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.