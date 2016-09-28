FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 28
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf will forgo his salary and forfeit $41 million in unvested equity awards during an investigation into the bank's sales practices. on.wsj.com/2dqnbnC

- Billionaire Elon Musk unveiled his vision for sending humans to Mars in roughly the next decade and ultimately setting up colonies there. on.wsj.com/2dqoeDZ

- Uber Technologies Inc plans to launch its food delivery business, UberEats, in Tokyo on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2dqnBdA

- Canada gave conditional approval on Tuesday to Malaysia's state-owned energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd, clearing the final regulatory hurdle facing the C$36 billion project. on.wsj.com/2dqmzOT (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.