- Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf will
forgo his salary and forfeit $41 million in unvested equity
awards during an investigation into the bank's sales practices.
on.wsj.com/2dqnbnC
- Billionaire Elon Musk unveiled his vision for sending
humans to Mars in roughly the next decade and ultimately setting
up colonies there. on.wsj.com/2dqoeDZ
- Uber Technologies Inc plans to launch its food
delivery business, UberEats, in Tokyo on Thursday. on.wsj.com/2dqnBdA
- Canada gave conditional approval on Tuesday to Malaysia's
state-owned energy company Petroliam Nasional Bhd,
clearing the final regulatory hurdle facing the C$36 billion
project. on.wsj.com/2dqmzOT
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)