FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 29
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- National Amusements Inc is set to urge the boards of the companies it controls - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc - to explore a merger. on.wsj.com/2dsYdnK

- Takata Corp is negotiating with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve allegations of wrongdoing over its faulty air bags. on.wsj.com/2dsYUx8

- Anheuser Busch InBev won approval for the $100 billion plus takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, after shareholders from both companies voted in favour of the merger. on.wsj.com/2dsZuee

- Blackberry Ltd said on Wednesday it would stop making its smartphone devices and would outsource the development of the devices to focus on its software business. on.wsj.com/2dsZzia

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it was in discussions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to address potential safety issues of some of its top-load washing machines manufactured between March 2011 and April 2016. on.wsj.com/2dt0qQ5

- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay more than $400 million to settle charges that it paid bribes to African government officials, while its unit will plead guilty to criminal charges. on.wsj.com/2dsZtqU (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.