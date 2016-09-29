Sept 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- National Amusements Inc is set to urge the boards of the companies it controls - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc - to explore a merger. on.wsj.com/2dsYdnK

- Takata Corp is negotiating with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve allegations of wrongdoing over its faulty air bags. on.wsj.com/2dsYUx8

- Anheuser Busch InBev won approval for the $100 billion plus takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, after shareholders from both companies voted in favour of the merger. on.wsj.com/2dsZuee

- Blackberry Ltd said on Wednesday it would stop making its smartphone devices and would outsource the development of the devices to focus on its software business. on.wsj.com/2dsZzia

- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it was in discussions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to address potential safety issues of some of its top-load washing machines manufactured between March 2011 and April 2016. on.wsj.com/2dt0qQ5

- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay more than $400 million to settle charges that it paid bribes to African government officials, while its unit will plead guilty to criminal charges. on.wsj.com/2dsZtqU (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)