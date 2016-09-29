BRIEF-Morphosys, Galapagos start first-in-patient dosing of il-17c antibody MOR106
* Morphosys and Galapagos start first-in-patient dosing of il-17c antibody MOR106 in atopic dermatitis
Sept 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- National Amusements Inc is set to urge the boards of the companies it controls - CBS Corp and Viacom Inc - to explore a merger. on.wsj.com/2dsYdnK
- Takata Corp is negotiating with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve allegations of wrongdoing over its faulty air bags. on.wsj.com/2dsYUx8
- Anheuser Busch InBev won approval for the $100 billion plus takeover of rival SABMiller Plc, after shareholders from both companies voted in favour of the merger. on.wsj.com/2dsZuee
- Blackberry Ltd said on Wednesday it would stop making its smartphone devices and would outsource the development of the devices to focus on its software business. on.wsj.com/2dsZzia
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it was in discussions with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission to address potential safety issues of some of its top-load washing machines manufactured between March 2011 and April 2016. on.wsj.com/2dt0qQ5
- Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC will pay more than $400 million to settle charges that it paid bribes to African government officials, while its unit will plead guilty to criminal charges. on.wsj.com/2dsZtqU (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
Sept 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up around 61 to 70 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,849.38, bouncing back from a one-week low as engineering firm Smiths Group surged after posting higher-than-expected profits and miners tracked stronger metals prices. * BARCLAYS: Credit Suisse Group AG and Barclays Plc are in mortgage-settlement talks wi
MANILA, Sept 29 A Philippine nickel miner, partly owned by Canada's TVI Pacific Inc, said it has put on hold a plan to list on the local stock exchange after the government said its mine may be suspended for environmental violations.