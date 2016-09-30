PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 30

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Qualcomm Inc is in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors NV in a deal that could cost more than $30 billion, accelerating a consolidation rush in the semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2dvNIzR

- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said it would launch bottled Dunkin' Donuts coffee in U.S. early next year, which will be produced and distributed by Coca-Cola Co. on.wsj.com/2dvOj4J

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd may scrap an investment in the United Kingdom without more clarity on the country's plans for post-Brexit trade relations with the European Union, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said. on.wsj.com/2dvNw3z

- Salesforce.com Inc said it would ask regulators in the US and EU to block Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn Corp, saying the deal would hurt competition. on.wsj.com/2dvOAo3 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)