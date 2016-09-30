GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slide as Deutsche sours mood, oil pulls back
* Japan shares see weekly, monthly losses, but rise over quarter
Sept 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Qualcomm Inc is in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors NV in a deal that could cost more than $30 billion, accelerating a consolidation rush in the semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2dvNIzR
- Dunkin' Brands Group Inc said it would launch bottled Dunkin' Donuts coffee in U.S. early next year, which will be produced and distributed by Coca-Cola Co. on.wsj.com/2dvOj4J
- Nissan Motor Co Ltd may scrap an investment in the United Kingdom without more clarity on the country's plans for post-Brexit trade relations with the European Union, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said. on.wsj.com/2dvNw3z
- Salesforce.com Inc said it would ask regulators in the US and EU to block Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn Corp, saying the deal would hurt competition. on.wsj.com/2dvOAo3 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Japan shares see weekly, monthly losses, but rise over quarter
LONDON, Sept 30 Switzerland's Nestle, the world's largest food company, wants to tune up your guts.
* Inside Secure and Marvell deliver open source open data plane security VPN solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)