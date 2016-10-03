FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 3
October 3, 2016 / 5:10 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- TE Connectivity Ltd said President Terrence Curtin will succeed current Chief Executive Tom Lynch, as it looks to sharpen its focus in the sensor and connectivity markets. on.wsj.com/2cMxiwM

- BP Plc shut down its Clair platform in the North Sea after an oil leak on Sunday. on.wsj.com/2cMtuvD

- Tesla Motors Inc posted its best sales quarter ever as the third-quarter global deliveries of its vehicles more than doubled from a year ago. on.wsj.com/2cMsQ1i

- WhiteWave Foods Co shareholders are expected to support a $10.4 billion takeover bid by French diary company Danone SA despite concerns about the deal. on.wsj.com/2cMtAU7

- Deutsche Bank AG is continuing its talks with the U.S. Justice Department to settle a set of mortgage-securities cases, with no deal presented for approval on either side. on.wsj.com/2cMuujD

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
