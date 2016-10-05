PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc is expected to field bids this week and Salesforce.com Inc's Chief Executive Marc Benioff has been building a case to buy the company. on.wsj.com/2cRXlTs

- Anti-tobacco groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to push the agency to try again to require graphic warning labels on cigarettes. on.wsj.com/2cRWWk1

- Money manager BlackRock Inc is cutting fees at more than a dozen exchange-traded funds, affecting 15 ETFs within its iShares business. on.wsj.com/2cRXZ3z

- Japan-based casualty insurer Sompo Holdings Inc plans to buy property and casualty insurance provider Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd for about $6.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2cRWUsk

- Johnson & Johnson warned diabetes patients and doctors that one of its insulin pumps might be vulnerable to cyber hacking. on.wsj.com/2cRZ634 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)