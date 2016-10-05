FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 5, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Twitter Inc is expected to field bids this week and Salesforce.com Inc's Chief Executive Marc Benioff has been building a case to buy the company. on.wsj.com/2cRXlTs

- Anti-tobacco groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to push the agency to try again to require graphic warning labels on cigarettes. on.wsj.com/2cRWWk1

- Money manager BlackRock Inc is cutting fees at more than a dozen exchange-traded funds, affecting 15 ETFs within its iShares business. on.wsj.com/2cRXZ3z

- Japan-based casualty insurer Sompo Holdings Inc plans to buy property and casualty insurance provider Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd for about $6.5 billion. on.wsj.com/2cRWUsk

- Johnson & Johnson warned diabetes patients and doctors that one of its insulin pumps might be vulnerable to cyber hacking. on.wsj.com/2cRZ634 (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.