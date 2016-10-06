FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6
October 6, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Theranos Inc said it will shut down its blood-testing facilities and shrink its workforce by more than 40 percent. on.wsj.com/2cVfJuz

- Monsanto Co said it expects a return to higher profits next year as the biotech seed maker rolls out new soybean varieties, despite a continuing slump in agriculture. on.wsj.com/2cVeXxT

- Constellation Brands Inc said strong beer sales helped increase its profit forecast for the year and drove profit growth for the quarter. on.wsj.com/2cVf7Fr

- Activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp is pushing Samsung Electronics Co to simplify its ownership structure and add independent directions, in addition to paying shareholders roughly $27 billion in special dividend. on.wsj.com/2cVgbcm

- The federal government said that Mylan NV has overcharged the Medicaid program by millions of dollars over five years for its auto-injector product, EpiPen. on.wsj.com/2cVfDmR

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

