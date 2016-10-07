FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 7
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Snap Inc is working on an initial public offering that could value the company at $25 billion or more. on.wsj.com/2cYjHTt

- Samsung Electronics Co said it expects to report a slight improvement in its operating profit for the third quarter from a year earlier, even as it grapples with a global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. on.wsj.com/2cYltUt

- Wal-Mart Stores Inc said it would only open about half as many supercenters next year compared with last year, and will instead direct more of its annual capital spending towards boosting e-commerce sales and customer service. on.wsj.com/2cYkGTy

- Honeywell International Inc cut its sales projections on Thursday, citing a business slowdown and delays. on.wsj.com/2cYn4d8

- Williams Companies Inc said three of its directors will not stand for re-election when their terms expire next month as part of the company's board overhaul. on.wsj.com/2cYo0Ov

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.