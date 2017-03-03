PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 3

March 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Caterpillar Inc's Chief Executive Jim Umpleby apologized to the firm's employees and pledged to continue cooperating with federal authorities after agents raided three of the company's Illinois facilities on Thursday, including its headquarters. "I'm sorry that we had to experience this today," Umpleby said. on.wsj.com/2lApumk

- The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the state's revamped school funding formula is still inadequate and unconstitutional, the latest development in a years-long saga over how the state divvies up its budget for public education. The court has given lawmakers until June 30 to create a new formula to provide "adequate" funding for schools, or face the cessation of all school funding. on.wsj.com/2lAr5bV

- Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he will remove himself from involvement in any investigation related to the 2016 presidential race, following the disclosure that he had conversations with a Russian official while advising the Trump campaign. Lawmakers from both parties had called on Mr. Sessions to recuse himself after reports that he met with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. last year, even though he had testified in Senate confirmation hearings that he had no contact with Russian officials during the campaign. on.wsj.com/2lAuEif

- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on asked the State Police to investigate vandalism of headstones in a small Jewish cemetery in Rochester, N.Y., citing a recent "dramatic increase in acts of hate and intolerance." But the cemetery's operators said they have no reason to believe the vandalism was rooted in anti-Semitism. on.wsj.com/2lAwP5r

- Penguin Random House said it has acquired world rights to separate books by former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama that will look at their years in the White House. The Obamas said they plan to donate a "significant portion" of their author proceeds to charity. on.wsj.com/2lAetl8