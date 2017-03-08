FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 8
March 8, 2017 / 5:11 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Chinese telecommunications giant ZTE Corp has agreed to pay $892 million in fines and plead guilty to violating U.S. sanctions on Iran and obstructing justice, ending a five-year probe that has raised trade tensions between the U.S. and China. on.wsj.com/2mzDH7r

- Facebook Inc is once again on the defensive about how it reviews content on its site after a British Broadcasting Corp investigation showed it failed to remove 82 of the 100 child exploitation images flagged by the news service. on.wsj.com/2mzSHBZ

- General Motors Co's senior executives gathered at this week's Geneva auto show signaled commitment to the world's third-largest auto market after GM's sale of Adam Opel AG, saying Europe actually is not a bad place to sell cars. on.wsj.com/2mzSIWz

- A group of Google adversaries announced a new formal complaint Tuesday to the European Union's antitrust watchdog over the Alphabet Inc unit's behavior with its Android mobile-operating service. on.wsj.com/2mzx3hh

- Under pressure from President Donald Trump's administration, Indian outsourcing firms are working behind the scenes to prevent potential immigration curbs in the U.S., their most important market. on.wsj.com/2mzAtkf

- Former Twentieth Century Fox Chairman Jim Gianopulos is in talks to take charge of Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures, said two people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mzwWlS

- Boeing Co favors a twin-aisle design for a proposed all-new commercial jet that likely wouldn’t enter service before 2024, a senior U.S. airline executive said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2mzHz8k (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

