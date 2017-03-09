BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
- A leading contender to purchase Time Inc dropped out of the bidding process after the publisher set a deadline for final bids within two weeks, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mDMvZS
- Uber Technologies Inc said it will stop using technological tools to evade government officials seeking to identify and block the service's drivers. on.wsj.com/2mDJlp7
- Alphabet Inc's Google is pitching potential corporate customers on its vast network of computers and artificial-intelligence tools, and often undercutting the prices of the two incumbents that dwarf it, cloud-computing pioneer Amazon.com Inc and corporate-tech veteran Microsoft Corp. on.wsj.com/2mDMF3o
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is planning a major investment to expand its U.S. production facilities, according to people familiar with the matter, with at least five states in discussions. on.wsj.com/2mDJoRN
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co said it would replace its research-and-development chief, naming a Massachusetts General Hospital executive to the key job as the company seeks to move past a major drug-development setback. on.wsj.com/2mDJpoP
- RadioShack owner General Wireless Operations Inc filed for chapter 11 protection Wednesday night, the electronics retailer's second trip to bankruptcy court in as many years after a partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp unraveled. on.wsj.com/2mDHUHe
- Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone is headed to Pinterest Inc, the image-discovery company that is now valued by investors at the same amount as the short-messaging service he helped start a decade ago. on.wsj.com/2mDFZCn
- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai defended his promised rollbacks of Obama-era privacy and net-neutrality rules at a hearing Wednesday, saying they are necessary to maintain broadband investment. on.wsj.com/2mDPGRk (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates