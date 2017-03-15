FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15
March 15, 2017 / 4:04 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Neiman Marcus Group Ltd is in talks to sell itself to the parent of Saks Fifth Avenue, according to people familiar with the matter, as the two upscale chains struggle with a shift away from traditional stores, even among the wealthiest shoppers. on.wsj.com/2mqvnTy

- Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Matthias Müller on Tuesday fueled speculation about a potential alliance with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV when he said he was open to talks with his counterpart at the Italian-American auto maker. on.wsj.com/2mqF9Ft

- Fox News said in a statement that it released Megyn Kelly from the network on March 9, almost four months before her contract expires on July 1, so she can start working at NBC News. She announced in January that she will be anchoring a daily morning show at NBC along with a Sunday evening program. on.wsj.com/2mqAqDC

- Hostess Brands Inc said sales and profit rose as it brought Twinkies and other treats to more stores in the fourth quarter, the first since its resurrection as a public company. on.wsj.com/2mqwAu5

- U.S. officials are planning to unveil charges related to the theft of personal data that affected hundreds of millions of Yahoo Inc users and disrupted the company's sale to Verizon Communications Inc , according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2mqC9J3

- A judge in South Dakota has cleared the way to trial of a lawsuit claiming ABC News "pink slime" coverage caused $1.9 billion worth of damage to the business of Beef Products Inc., which makes the meat product tagged with the term. on.wsj.com/2mqCiMA (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

