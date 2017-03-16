PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - March 16

March 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump will call for sharp cuts to spending on foreign aid, the arts, environmental protection and public broadcasting to pay for a bigger military and a more secure border in a fiscal 2018 budget blueprint set for release Thursday. on.wsj.com/2mLsUoI

- A federal judge in Hawaii issued a nationwide temporary restraining order that bars implementation of President Donald Trump's revised executive order on immigration and refugees, a significant legal blow to the president. on.wsj.com/2mLl1zt

- The Federal Reserve said it would raise short-term interest rates and remained on track to keep lifting them this year, signaling the central bank is moving into a new policy phase as the economy strengthens. on.wsj.com/2mLiO7f

- The Dutch political establishment held on to power Wednesday, despite losing votes to anti-immigrant nationalists and other upstart parties, according to preliminary results published after the country's most closely watched election in recent times. on.wsj.com/2mL59x6

- Federal authorities have charged four men, including two officers from Russia's spy agency, with hacking computer systems at Yahoo and stealing personal data that affected hundreds of millions of Yahoo users, in the first such case to directly target the Russian government. on.wsj.com/2mLkUnA

- Japan's central bank left its policy unchanged, sticking with its expansionary measures even as other major central banks shifted away from years of unusually aggressive stimulus. on.wsj.com/2mL4qf7