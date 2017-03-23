March 23 The following are the top stories in
- Elliott Management Corp, one of the biggest activist
investors in the U.S., is pushing Dutch paint and chemicals
giant Akzo Nobel NV — which traces its roots in part
to dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel—to enter into talks with PPG
Industries Inc, a Pittsburgh-based rival. on.wsj.com/2muLioW
- AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications Inc
joined a growing number of companies pulling much of their
advertising from Google, expanding a controversy over the
internet giant's ad placements on objectionable content and
deepening the financial impact on the company even after it
announced measures to assuage concerns. on.wsj.com/2muPa9x
- Sears Holdings Corp's raised doubts in a
securities filing about its ability to keep operating after
seven years of losses, sending the retailer's share price
tumbling and spooking some of its landlords. on.wsj.com/2muElUF
- Nike Inc said a sneaker homage to the cult classic
film "Space Jam" was a smash hit, but the retro shoes were a
rare highlight in otherwise troubling results for the world's
largest athletic company. on.wsj.com/2muLnce
- Nick Denton will leave bankruptcy having weathered a
multimillion-dollar judgment from an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit
that forced the chapter 11 sale of his Gawker media business. on.wsj.com/2muB9bW
- Starbucks Corp plans to hire more U.S. military
veterans and their spouses after facing backlash over its
promise to hire refugees. Presiding over his last annual
shareholders meeting as chief executive, Howard Schultz said
Starbucks will hire 15,000 veterans and their spouses by 2025,
on top of more than 10,000 hired since a pledge he made four
years ago. on.wsj.com/2muFDiB
- General Electric Co said it would double its
planned cost cuts in industrial operations over two years and
more closely tie top executives' bonuses to profit in its core
business. on.wsj.com/2muJEUe
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corp said it would
acquire controlling stakes in Chevron Corp's businesses
in South Africa and Botswana, in a roughly $900 million deal
that underscores the ambition of China's struggling oil
companies to earn more money abroad as profits shrink at home.
on.wsj.com/2muLfJw
