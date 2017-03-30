PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 30

March 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is signaling to Congress it would seek mostly modest changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement in upcoming negotiations with Mexico and Canada, a deal President Donald Trump called a "disaster" during the campaign. on.wsj.com/2nBRZ7E

- Westinghouse Electric Co filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday, setting off a showdown between the nuclear power company's Japanese parent and a major U.S. utility, and threatening to drive a wedge between governments of two countries over the fate of industries each considers vital. on.wsj.com/2ni79fx

- British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday began the UK's path out of the European Union, highlighting her country's security expertise as she started the clock on negotiations that will challenge ties between Britain and some of its closest allies. on.wsj.com/2ofj1j9

- Negotiations between New York real-estate developer Kushner Cos and a large Chinese company over a planned $7.5 billion tower in Manhattan collapsed amid an outcry over possible conflicts of interest involving the Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2nAiVED

- Federal regulators plan to reverse an Obama-era rule that prevented major television-station owners from buying stations or readily selling themselves, a move that could touch off a wave of deals among media companies. on.wsj.com/2nikcgj

- Two black women have filed a lawsuit against Fox News Channel, its parent company 21st Century Fox and a former senior executive at the cable network alleging racial discrimination. on.wsj.com/2oi0fIa (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)