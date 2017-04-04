FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4
April 4, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Boeing Co has struck additional deals with aircraft-seat makers, including one for a business-class line, in an effort to ease supply-chain logjams as it increases jetliner production. on.wsj.com/2nVZiHr

- Alphabet Inc's Google accused its former driverless-car executive Anthony Levandowski of quietly developing a competing company for more than three years before he left the internet giant and eventually sold the business to Uber Technologies Inc, according to legal documents released Monday. on.wsj.com/2nVUiCl

- Mylan NV was hit Monday with a lawsuit alleging the drug company overcharged EpiPen patients as part of an illegal scheme to secure sales. on.wsj.com/2nVQz80

- Shares in Imagination Technologies Group PLC fell as much as 70 percent in London trading on Monday after it disclosed that Apple Inc — its biggest customer — would stop using Imagination technology in the graphics processing units in its devices within 15 months to two years. on.wsj.com/2nVRsNG

- Tesla Inc, the upstart Silicon Valley electric-car maker run by Elon Musk, overtook Ford Motor Co , the automotive pioneer that is exactly 100 years older, as the second-largest U.S. auto maker by stock-market value on Monday. on.wsj.com/2nVPv3X

Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru

