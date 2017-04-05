FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5
April 5, 2017 / 5:35 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. companies are poised to report their strongest quarterly earnings in years, another sign that the stock market rally could have further to run. on.wsj.com/2nVWZ5f

- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker unexpectedly stepped down Tuesday after revealing his involvement in a 2012 leak of confidential information that sparked a criminal investigation, prompted outrage on Capitol Hill and deeply embarrassed the Fed. on.wsj.com/2nVX1Kp

- The House Intelligence Committee wants Susan Rice, a top aide in the Obama administration, to testify in a probe of alleged Russian election interference, as the investigation widens to include allegations that Obama officials improperly used intelligence information involving President Donald Trump or his associates. on.wsj.com/2nW54Hd

- Staples Inc is exploring a sale to possible private-equity bidders, the retailer's latest move to revive its turnaround effort after a failed merger with rival Office Depot Inc and as competition stiffens with web retailers such as Amazon.com Inc on.wsj.com/2nVXPPH

- McDonald's Corp U.S. marketing chief Deborah Wahl will leave the company as part of another management shake-up aimed at reviving the burger chain's fortunes. on.wsj.com/2nVXmgq

- The Senate is barreling toward a bitter showdown over the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, as Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has enough votes to change the Senate rules and eliminate the filibuster on Supreme Court nominations. on.wsj.com/2nW2LEh (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)

