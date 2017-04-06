April 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Donald Trump said a suspected chemical attack by
the Assad regime was "a terrible affront to humanity" that
changed his mind about the Syrian strongman, signaling a more
aggressive U.S. policy toward Syria. on.wsj.com/2nZZy6q
- Federal Reserve officials agreed at their March policy
meeting they would likely begin shrinking a $4.5 trillion
portfolio of Treasury and mortgage securities later this year,
though they remained undecided on how quickly to reduce the
holdings and to what level, according to minutes released
Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2o0a5yv
- The Trump administration, stung by its failure to advance
a health-care overhaul through Congress last month, is trying to
lay a stronger foundation for a tax-code rewrite by taking a
lead role in shaping the legislative push, according to
interviews with several senior administration officials. on.wsj.com/2o091e5
- General Electric Co. is weighing a sale of its
consumer-lighting business, which for decades defined the
company following its co-founding 125 years ago by Thomas
Edison, the inventor of the first viable incandescent lamp. on.wsj.com/2nZZTWM
- Theranos Inc. founder Elizabeth Holmes, whose once-$5
billion stake in her blood-testing firm has shriveled amid
regulatory and legal challenges, also owes her company about $25
million. on.wsj.com/2o0ahhd
- MGM Holdings Inc is taking full ownership of
pay-television network Epix, buying out partners Viacom Inc.
and Lions Gate Entertainment in a more than
$1.03 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2o09lJP
- Australia's consumer watchdog is suing Apple Inc.
over software which disabled iPhones and iPads that had been
serviced outside Apple stores after users downloaded updates. on.wsj.com/2nZUWgB
- BlackRock Inc has nominated Cisco Systems Inc.
leader Chuck Robbins as a director, making him the
first technology chief executive on the board of the world's
largest money manager. on.wsj.com/2nZWHuv
