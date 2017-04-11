FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration held out the prospect Monday of wider retaliation against Syria and signaled a new push to remove the country's divisive leader ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's meetings with Damascus's Russian allies. on.wsj.com/2otHpQN

- Activist investor Jana Partners has amassed a nearly 9 percent stake in Whole Foods Market and wants the upscale organic grocer to speed up its turnaround efforts while also exploring a possible sale. on.wsj.com/2otWSjJ

- A new report on the sales scandal at Wells Fargo places much of the blame on former CEO John Stumpf and his protégée, Carrie Tolstedt. The board clawed back an additional $75 million of pay from the two former executives. on.wsj.com/2otHDY9

- Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley is under investigation by UK and U.S. regulators after he tried to unmask a whistleblower who criticized his hiring of a longtime associate for a top job. on.wsj.com/2otWW2Z

- United Airlines drew widespread criticism for having a passenger forcibly removed from a flight, an incident that threatens to further damage the reputation of an airline recovering from a proxy fight and leadership upheaval. on.wsj.com/2otME2N

- A surge in Tesla stock gave it the title of largest U.S. auto maker by market value - a feat that would have seemed highly improbable 13 years ago when the electric-car maker first began tinkering with the idea of making a sports car. on.wsj.com/2otI4BL

- A new cancer drug licensed by Eli Lilly was discovered by a six-year-old startup on the outskirts of Shanghai, and derived from the ovary cells of Chinese hamsters. Lilly now is planning to test it on Americans. on.wsj.com/2otJtZ6

- Foxconn Technology offered up to $27 billion for Toshiba Corp's computer-chip business, another bold bid for a pillar of Japan's high-tech industry. on.wsj.com/2otXLc5

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.