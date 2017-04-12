April 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Senior White House officials accused Russia of trying to cover up the suspected Syrian chemical attack last week, adding that the U.S. has concluded the Syrian military used banned sarin gas in the assault. The officials also questioned whether Russia had a role in the attack and suggested it may have known that its ally Syria was planning to use sarin. on.wsj.com/2oUqY13

- Three explosions hit a soccer team's bus just ahead of a major game in the German city of Dortmund on Tuesday, seriously injuring one player in what authorities described as a targeted attack on one of Europe's most prominent sports clubs. on.wsj.com/2oxd4Ri

- United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz apologized Tuesday for an altercation in which police forcibly removed a passenger from a flight in Chicago, seeking belatedly to quell a worldwide furor. The incident sparked outrage on social media, angered millions in United's fast-growing China market and drew condemnation on Capitol Hill. on.wsj.com/2ooY33K

- Uber Technologies Inc is losing its communications chief in the middle of a public-relations crisis for the ride-hailing company. Rachel Whetstone, who joined Uber in 2015 from Alphabet Inc's Google where she also led communications and public policy, said in a statement Tuesday she is leaving the company, without citing a reason. on.wsj.com/2oVMvqb

- The English-language version of a voice-activated "virtual assistant" that is a major feature of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's newest flagship device won't be ready to go when the Galaxy S8 smartphone arrives in U.S. stores next week, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2o4t6z5

- Elliott Management Corp has informed Akzo Nobel NV that it plans to call a shareholder meeting to try to oust the chairman of the company's supervisory board, ratcheting up the pressure on the paint giant to engage in sale talks. on.wsj.com/2nCJpqQ

(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)