- Senior White House officials accused Russia of trying to
cover up the suspected Syrian chemical attack last week, adding
that the U.S. has concluded the Syrian military used banned
sarin gas in the assault. The officials also questioned whether
Russia had a role in the attack and suggested it may have known
that its ally Syria was planning to use sarin. on.wsj.com/2oUqY13
- Three explosions hit a soccer team's bus just ahead of a
major game in the German city of Dortmund on Tuesday, seriously
injuring one player in what authorities described as a targeted
attack on one of Europe's most prominent sports clubs. on.wsj.com/2oxd4Ri
- United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz
apologized Tuesday for an altercation in which police forcibly
removed a passenger from a flight in Chicago, seeking belatedly
to quell a worldwide furor. The incident sparked outrage on
social media, angered millions in United's fast-growing China
market and drew condemnation on Capitol Hill. on.wsj.com/2ooY33K
- Uber Technologies Inc is losing its
communications chief in the middle of a public-relations crisis
for the ride-hailing company. Rachel Whetstone, who joined Uber
in 2015 from Alphabet Inc's Google where she also led
communications and public policy, said in a statement Tuesday
she is leaving the company, without citing a reason. on.wsj.com/2oVMvqb
- The English-language version of a voice-activated "virtual
assistant" that is a major feature of Samsung Electronics Co
Ltd's newest flagship device won't be ready to go
when the Galaxy S8 smartphone arrives in U.S. stores next week,
according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2o4t6z5
- Elliott Management Corp has informed Akzo Nobel NV
that it plans to call a shareholder meeting to try to
oust the chairman of the company's supervisory board, ratcheting
up the pressure on the paint giant to engage in sale talks. on.wsj.com/2nCJpqQ
