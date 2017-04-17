PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- South Korea's National Pension Service, a major creditor of the debt-ridden Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co , said that it has agreed on a newly proposed bailout package for the world's second-largest shipyard. on.wsj.com/2pooRT0

- In the wake of North Korea's failed missile test over the weekend, Trump administration officials stepped up pressure on China, saying the threat has reached an inflection point that demands new urgency. on.wsj.com/2pofOkU

- Arkansas officials are contesting legal rulings that blocked the state from carrying out its plan to put to death at least half a dozen inmates within a span of days. on.wsj.com/2poam1x

- Giving no ground, President Donald Trump dismissed protests calling for him to disclose his tax returns as the work of political opponents unhappy about his election victory. on.wsj.com/2pobKB9

- A former top Treasury Department official in the George Bush administration, Randal Quarles, is expected to be President Donald Trump's pick for a top financial regulatory post at the Federal Reserve, a senior official familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2poaTR5

- Wells Fargo & Co faces something few other big banks have dealt with since the financial crisis: a serious effort to vote out most of its directors. on.wsj.com/2pockij (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)