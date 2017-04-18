PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 18

April 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Theranos Inc and its founder pledged to stay out of the blood-testing business for at least two years in exchange for reduced penalties from federal health authorities, in an agreement that resolves a year-long regulatory impasse. on.wsj.com/2pLTD4G

- The top court in Arkansas halted the executions of two inmates scheduled for Monday night, fraying plans by Governor Asa Hutchinson to put to death six men before the state's lethal-injection drugs expire at the end of the month. on.wsj.com/2pLMamg

- The number of applications for the H-1B visas used by high-tech companies and others to bring highly skilled workers to the U.S. dropped this year after years on the rise, the government said Monday. on.wsj.com/2pM7AzK

- President Donald Trump will sign an executive order in Wisconsin on Tuesday directing a government-wide review aimed at putting new teeth back into decades-old "Buy American" and "Hire American" directives. on.wsj.com/2pLM6mn

- The special election on Tuesday to fill a Georgia House seat has drawn staggering sums of money, a barrage of advertisements and the intervention of the president as Democrats attempt to win a seat that Republicans have held since 1979. on.wsj.com/2pLSl9Q

- A Beijing-based investment fund, CMC Capital Partners, is buying a small stake in Creative Artists Agency and creating a joint venture designed to help one of Hollywood's biggest talent agencies expand its presence in China. on.wsj.com/2pM70lq (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)