PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 19

April 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration notified Congress on Tuesday that Iran is compliant with the landmark nuclear agreement reached in 2015, but also cast doubt on the United State's continued support for the deal. on.wsj.com/2oM7o3T

- Fox News is preparing to cut ties with star anchor Bill O'Reilly, according to people close to the situation, after revelations that he and Fox parent 21st Century Fox settled multiple sexual harassment complaints led to an exodus of advertisers from his show and mounting pressure on the network. on.wsj.com/2oMgLRr

- Baidu Inc will share software technology it is developing for self-driving cars in a bid to catch up with competitors including General Motors Co and Waymo, the self-driving unit of Google parent Alphabet Inc. on.wsj.com/2oMesh7

- Private-equity firms KKR & Co LP and Stone Point Capital, in a bet that more investors will want advice from independent financial advisers and less from Wall Street's traditional brokers, will acquire a majority stake in Focus Financial Partners Llc in a $2 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2oM7Ij7

- The unusual attention paid to a special election in Georgia on Tuesday, as well as recent protests around the country over President Donald Trump's tax returns, show the presidential contest didn't end in November, at least for voters who didn't support the president. on.wsj.com/2oLYYK7

- Voters cast ballots on Wednesday to choose Jakarta's governor in a runoff that has put Indonesian politics on edge, with pre-election polls showing the minority Christian incumbent neck and neck with a challenger riding a wave of hard-line Islam in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation. on.wsj.com/2oM8zAw (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)