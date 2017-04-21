FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21
April 21, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 4 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- White House officials said they are developing a sweeping plan to overhaul both corporate and individual taxes, dismissing concerns that a more modest proposal might be more viable in today's political climate. on.wsj.com/2oWLhIe

- Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk confirmed plans for his newest company, called Neuralink Corp, revealing he will be the chief executive of a startup that aims to merge computers with brains so humans could one day engage in "consensual telepathy". on.wsj.com/2oWR4NP

- President Donald Trump will sign three documents on Friday to advance his administration's push to reduce tax and regulatory burdens, including a measure that could roll back Obama administration efforts to prevent U.S. companies from shifting operations overseas to avoid taxes, administration officials said late Thursday. on.wsj.com/2oX1KMv

- Verizon Communications Inc is having to slash prices and offer more data to stem an unprecedented wave of customer losses, a maneuver that benefits consumers but hurts its bottom line. on.wsj.com/2oWY6SI

- France's unpredictable presidential election was plunged into still greater turmoil Thursday as candidates scrambled to respond to a suspected terror attack that left at least one police officer dead. on.wsj.com/2oWWY1H

- Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $157 million in penalties to the Federal Reserve over alleged rule violations. on.wsj.com/2oWTc8y (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)

