3 months ago
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
May 30, 2017 / 4:47 AM / 3 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Singapore's financial regulator imposed fines on two large banks including Credit Suisse Group AG as it concluded a two-year investigation into widespread antimoney-laundering failures throughout its financial system related to alleged misappropriations from Malaysian state fund 1MDB. on.wsj.com/2rhDDvg

- British Airways said a far-reaching computer outage disrupted flights for a third day and pledged to avoid a repetition of the events that led to hundreds of cancelled flights over the weekend. on.wsj.com/2qwsl2W

- U.S. activist investor Elliott Management Corp lost a legal battle to remove the chairman of Akzo Nobel, increasing pressure on PPG Industries Inc to make a hostile bid for the rival Dutch paint and chemicals company or abandon its months-long takeover pursuit. on.wsj.com/2qu3Esc

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc is on the defensive in Venezuela after it bought bonds that had been held by the struggling country's central bank in a transaction the government's opposition decried as a lifeline to President Nicolás Maduro's embattled administration. on.wsj.com/2revNk6

- North Korea's latest missile launch is its third apparent breakthrough in missile technology in less than three weeks. Pyongyang claimed the short-range ballistic missile fired on Monday had a speeded-up launch process and a precision-control guidance system that can zero in within 23 feet of a target. on.wsj.com/2qwtRlE

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

