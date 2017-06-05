FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5
June 5, 2017 / 4:38 AM / 2 months ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

2 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra faces shareholders this week, under pressure from a hedge-fund investor and fresh scrutiny following the ouster of her counterpart at a crosstown rival. on.wsj.com/2qWyNzA

- Three Persian Gulf countries - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and UAE - cut off diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing their neighbor of meddling in their internal affairs and backing terrorism. on.wsj.com/2qWsVGV

- Toyota Motor Corp sold its stake in Tesla Inc some time last year, the company said, formally ending a partnership between the car makers. on.wsj.com/2qWxVuV

- Germany's third-largest shipping firm filed for insolvency after it was cut loose by one of the country's biggest shipping lenders, a sign Germany's long-simmering shipping crisis has reached a boiling point. on.wsj.com/2qWccmQ

- Three influential House Republicans have proposed shaking up federal oversight of burgeoning commercial space activities by putting the Commerce Department squarely in charge of regulating such endeavors. on.wsj.com/2qWtpwz

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

